Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoiler alert: Jethalal went into the nostalgia while splashing water on Tapu sena in the clubhouse, recollects the memory of his childhood Holi celebration.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoiler alert: As Holi essence is in the air, the television shows are molding their story surrounding the festival. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is also enjoying the fever of Holi and the Gokuldham society is celebrating the unplanned pre-Holi with sauce and flour.

Earlier in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we saw how a situation has emerged in which the adult members of the society Bhide, Sodhi, Iyer, Popatlal, Mehta and Champak Chacha Ji accidentally played Holi with ketchup within the society premises. Jethalal also became the part of the unpredicted pre-Holi and went into the nostalgia, he then makes up his mind to repeat the same tomorrow.

The upcoming episode will surely tickle your bones as Jethalal was very enthusiastic to surprise the society members with his water gun which he was going to carry in the clubhouse meeting. Apart from planning every step, Jethalal forgot the most important step of being in time in the meeting. However, he was surprised as no one was present in the clubhouse but he was unaware of the real fun.

While Jethalal was planning to surprise committee members, Tapu with his sena was planning to surprise Jethalal with their water guns. Succeeding to which they ended up enjoying the Holi vibes through their water guns and again Jethalal started recollecting his childhood memories of Holi. It will be fun to see what new will happen in the show on the day of Holi.

