In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Jethalal will be shocked to know that the order of water guns is costing him 5 lakh rupees. Read the full article to know more.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoiler alert: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show running on the televisions since 2008. Every time the show comes up with different twists, surprises, and fun moments, which makes the viewers laugh holding their stomachs. As of now, Holi is coming and all the Gokuldhamites are busy with their Holi preparations.

Everyone is excited to celebrate Holi and is planning different ways of celebrating it together. As we all know that the lead character of the show Jethalal always gets into a problem and blames his destiny for it. In the upcoming episode which is going to be telecasted, we will be seeing that Jethalal receives a call early morning.

The person who has called Jethalal is a vendor who says that the order of the water guns will be delivered to his shop in a few hours. The vendor also says to keep the cash payment ready when the order is received. Jethalal says to the vendor that what was the need of calling him so early for such a small payment of 5000/- as his sleep is disturbed now and he won’t is able to sleep back again.

On this, the vendor says that the payment is not of 5000/- it is of Rs. 5 lakhs which is not a small amount. By listening to this Jethalal gets shocked and gets up from the bed. He then enquires how can 50 water guns cost him 5 lakh rupees. Then, the vendor says that the order was not for 50 water guns, it was for 5000 water guns.

Jethalal then tried up calling Nattu Kaka and Bagha who placed the order for water guns, but the call was not connecting.

To sort out the whole confusion, he then decides to go to their house to sort the matter out. He also told the vendor to hold the order thill the confusion is cleared.

What will happen next? Will Jethalal accept the order? Why did Nattu Kaka and Bagha give an order of 5000 water guns?

