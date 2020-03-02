In today's episode, Champakk Lal will sort the dispute between Gokuldhamites, about the language to be used for writing the thought of the day. Read the article to know about the solution given by him.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoiler alert: The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will conclude the whole big argument which was going on from so many days on language identity. The solution will have a big message behind it. The message will be unity in diversity. The argument started with which language must be chosen to write the thought of the day.

On this question, everybody sticks to their mother tongue language and says that their language must be preferred. Very big chaos takes places and nobody is ready to listen to anything. Anjali and Taarak are the only ones that this chaos is not going to end with any kind of profit, and nobody is going to gain anything from this dispute. Both of them try to think of a solution to this dispute over languages.

They both try to make the purush mandal, as well as the mahila mandal, understand that this will only make things worse. In between of this scene Champakk Lal who is returning from his visit to a temple enters the chaos and understands the whole situation. After knowing the whole situation he explains all that our country is one of the biggest examples of University in diversity.

He says that our country respects all the cultures, religions and languages and which is why India is a unique country. Champak Lal tells them to respect each language and thus gives out a solution to the problem in which language should the thought of the day be written. Everybody agrees to them and now all are happy.

