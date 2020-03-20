Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Coronavirus is what slowly and steadily reaching every state and seeping in everywhere. The death toll in India has reached 5 till now. The fear, stress, and panic are growing all over the world because of the coronavirus. While the government and media are making every possible effort to make the people aware of the do’s and don’t, the popular show of Sab Tv Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has also dedicated a special episode to the viewers on the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The people in the show are showing the ground situations to the audiences and giving them a message to not panic. Gokuldham society members are trying to spread the reality of the virus and are spreading awareness to not believe in the myths. As the sow is going really nice, we will be seeing some different kinds of entertainment in the coming episode of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

We will see that, how in a funny and entertaining way the precautions and importance of hygiene can be explained. Tapu Sena is all set to entertain the audience and as well as educate them with a rap song based on coronavirus. Tapu, Sonu, Goli, Pinku, Gogi, and Bapuji will sing a rap song which is specially made to aware of the people of India about the deadly virus.

The song will teach us the ways by which we can keep the virus at bay. From washing our hands in for 20 seconds to maintaining social distance, this song will teach us everything one show know about the coronavirus. Most importantly the song will teach us that one should never ignore the symptoms of the coronavirus and take the required precautions immediately.

