Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah update 19 February: While Tapu Sena has planned an evening party for Valentine's day in the society, Bhide plans to go to Khandala along with his family. But his plans fail when Tapu sees them going. What will happen next? Read here:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah update 19 February: As the Tapu Sena has planned a function on Valentine’s day evening to celebrate the day of love in the society, Bhide has other plans for the day. In the latest episode, Bhide returns to his house in a happy mood when Madhavi asks Bhide the reason for his happiness, and he tells her that he is going to take her to Khandala and propose her the way he did after they got married.

On hearing so, Madhavi gets happy and excited and she calls Sonu to inform her about the same who expresses her excitement about the plan as well. Bhide asks both of them to get ready. At the same time, he assures them that they will return before the function which is organized by Tapu Sena, begins.

Madhavi and Sonu in their happy mood are seen coming down to the compound where Bhide is waiting for them with a taxi. Sonu says that she will inform Tapu Sena about their plans and that they would return by the evening. But Bhide tells her not to inform them, to stop her, he tricks Sonu and tells her that they will surprise Tapu Sena by returning on time for the function. They sit in the car and drive off. Bhide is seen relieved that due to his plans Tapu would not be able to propose Sonu.

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Here’s why Shivin Narang refused Rohit Shetty’s show multiple times

Have a look at the episode:

Also read: Guilty first poster: Kiara Advani in a never-seen-before avatar, trailer out tomorrow

As the car moves out of the compound, a tempo comes from the other side and blocks the road, taxi driver, left with no other option, reverses the car and the car comes back in the compound. Bhide does not want Tapu and his gang to see them going as they might interrupt their plans. He asks the taxi driver to get the car out of the compound but the latter gets busy with a phone call.

Unfortunately, Bhide’s worry turns into reality when Tapu Sena comes out to the balcony and sees Bhide leaving with his family. They all rush to the compound in order to stop them. Sonu, along with Bhide and Madhavi come out of the car and Bhide tells Tapu that they are going to Khandala, reluctantly.

As Bhide had predicted, Tapu objects their going and says that they won’t be able to return before the function. But Bhide refuses to reverse his decision. Further, Tapu asks them to leave Sonu but Bhide does not agree with that as well. He assures their return before the function to the gang and sits inside the car to leave.

While they are going out of the compound another car enters the place. It is Sonu’s mama mami who informs Bhide and Madhavi that the roads are completely blocked and Bhide, much to his dismay had to cancel their visit. He informs the taxi driver about the same and starts worrying about Valentine’s day function in society.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App