Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: In the upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah by Nela Tele Films Private Limited’s on Sony Sab, the residents of Gokuldham are in for a surprise as each one of them going to find something new for each other. The riddles are different for each resident and they all want solutions.

In this episode, Bhide gets a call from an unknown woman, who asks Bhide about why he didn’t wish her on Valentine’s Day. Then Bhide told her that it is the wrong number and disconnect a call. Later Bhide goes to PCO and calls Tapu, and then talks in a female voice telling him that she has feelings for him. During which a man notices Bhide doing this and finds him as a blackmailer. after which Bhide manages to run from that location.

On the other hand Jethalalwishes Babitaji a happy Valentine’s Day when he arrives at the function. All the Gokuldham residents appreciate Tapu sena’s efforts for the function. Everyone is surprised that Bhide is late. Later, Bhide arrives with Madhavi and Sonu. Bhide goes to Jethalal and tells him in his ears that if Tapu does anything wrong in the function he shall not forgive him.

Setting the scene Goli enters the function and surprises, everyone, after which the lights go off and Tapu took a grand entry on the stage surprising everyone in his red suit. Amidst all the chaos and buzz, viewers are rested assured that there is a lot of fun and laughter in the upcoming episodes of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

