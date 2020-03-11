Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in its previous episode showcased everyone’s excitement regarding the Holi celebration. Residents of Gokuldham gathered together in society’s compound to celebrate the festival of color and joy, Holi. Meanwhile, Tapu Sena arrived stooping everyone from applying colors on each other’s faces and said that they have organized games for them in which every individual needs to participate and after that, they can proceed on for Holi.

Sonu volunteers them by informing about the rule and regulations of the game stating that residents have to hide from Tapu Sena and if they are been caught by them then Sena will apply colors on their faces , colors on the faces will be a sign that the participant is out of the game. Winner will be awarded with 5001 rupees, who would be the one with escaped from colors.

Game boosted up participants’ energy and soon they started finding places to hide. After they found places to hid themselves there came Tapu Sena finding Dr.Hathi first and as per the rule coloring his face. Followed by Dr. Hathi was Komal and they caught Popat as his Slipper was left out of the temple. Tapu Sena managed to play the game very interestingly making every participant enjoy the game.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Jacqueline Fernandez’s song Mere Angne Mein is a fun Holi number, watch here

Tapu Sena used different tips and tricks to find residents from the places they were hidden and at the end coloring their faces. In this way, the episode lightens up the mood of the viewers and made them enjoy to their fullest. But winner is still to be announced in its upcoming episodes. The next episode is, therefore, going to be more fun which will be showing how did Resident celebrates their festival.

Also Read: Online TRP report: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai leading, The Kapil Sharma show makes a surprise entry in top 10 shows

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App