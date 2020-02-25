Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal plans for another surprise for the purush mandal of Gokuldham. All will be overwhelmed by listening to the surprise. Read the article to know the surprise

Taarak Mehra Ka Ooltah Chashmah is entertaining the audiences for the last 11 years. The unexpected twists and turns shown in the life of its lead character Jethalal make the audience laugh holding their stomach. In the last telecasted episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the purush mandal was seen sad and unhappy about their boring life and monotonous schedule. Every member of the purush mandal was seen sharing about their lives.In midst of this Jethalal was seen doing a prank on purush mandal, and told them about his plan to make their lives better.

In tonight’s episode, the audience will get to know about the surprise plan of Jethalal.The surprise plan of Jethalal is about a Ubadiyu bash. Ubadiyu is a Gujrati dish, that is prepared in the winter season. When Jethalal tells about the plan to all, everyone gets happy and overwhelmed. The purush mandal followed the ritual of Gokuldham Society and started doing the Garba dance after listening to the surprise.

Well, a bigger surprise is that in the plan the mahila mandal will be sitting relaxed and the purush mandal will be cooking Ubadiyu.It would be fun watching their cooking sessions. Now what needs to be seen is, will their plan succeed? or some other problem will get into their way.

Life has always been difficult for the people of Gokuldham society, especially of Jethalal. All the residents try to find out the solution of a problem together. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has always been a family show which gives laughter to our faces and helps increasee the blood levels of people.

