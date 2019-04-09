Another beautiful and heartfelt song from Karan Johar's Kalank titled Tabaah Ho Gaye which has been filmed on none other than Madhuri Dixit has finally been released by the makers of the film and will surely melt your hearts! Madhuri Dixit's phenomenal performance in the song is breathtaking!

The much-awaited song titled Tabaah Ho Gaye starring evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit from Karan Johar’s much-anticipated film Kalak has finally been released by the makers of the film on Tuesday—April 9. Madhuri Dixit brings back the magic on the silver screen once again with her graceful dance, expressions to die for and not to forget, her evergreen beauty and elegant dance style which will set the big screen on fire!

Tabaah Ho Gaye has been sung by none other than Shreya Ghoshal. The song will remind you of Madhuri Dixit’s breathtaking dance on Devdas’s iconic song Maar Dala but we have to say that the evergreen diva is looking prettier and more vibrant as we all know that Madhuri Dixit has been ageing like fine wine! The music of the song is addictive and the lyrics will melt your heart and will make you shed tears and it is a heartwarming song.

In the movie, Madhuri Dixit is seen playing the role of Bahaar Begum and looked stunning as usual in the trailer which was released last week and created a lot of buzz on social media. The song Tabaah Ho Gaye which has been filmed on the dancing queen and evergreen diva Madhuri Dixit has set social media on fire and fans are loving Madhuri’s graceful and mesmerising performance in the song.

Kalank also stars Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles and has been helmed by Abhishek Verman. The film has been backed by Karan Johar and is one of the most awaited films of this year. Kalank is slated to hit the big screen on April 17 this year.

The other songs from the film—Ghar More Pardesiya, First Class and Kalank Title Track were loved by fans and now Tabaah Ho Gaye has been trending on social media all thanks to Madhuri Dixit’s phenomenal fan base.

