After a long time, actress Tabu and Manoj Bajpayee are set to share screen space in the psychological thriller Missing, directed by Mukul Abhyankar. The film's poster was recently released, which featured both the actors. The film also stars actor Anil Kapoor and it will be released on April 6 this year.

Actress Tabu, who was earlier seen as a stringent police officer in Ajay Devgn’s starrer and Nishikant Kamat’s directorial Drishyam, is all set to get a commercial release this year with her latest film ‘Missing’. Tabu will be reuniting with actor Manoj Bajpayee for the psychological thriller, which has been penned and directed by Mukul Abhyankar. Apart from these two actors, the film also stars senior actor Anil Kapoor in the lead role. This film will mark the reunion of Tabu and Manoj Bajpayee after a decade of having worked together on the silver screen.

In the film, which goes with the theme as ‘nothing is what it seems’, Tabu will be seen playing Manoj Bajpayee’s better half. Moreover, Tabu’s last outing was Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again, which is a multi-starrer with Ajay Devgn in the lead role while Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary starring Sidharth Malhotra as the male protagonist. The film’s first look poster was recently released, where both the actors are seen sharing space. Further, Manoj, who is also co-producing the film, took to his social media to reveal the first look of the poster.

On his Twitter captioning the poster he wrote, “Go #MissingThisApril – Here’s the first poster of the film. In a cinema near you on 6th April 2018. @MissingTheMovie #Tabu @annukapoor_ @Abundantia_Ent @vikramix @neerajpofficial #MukulAbhyankar #SriAdhikariBrothers @FFW_Official @ShitalBhatiaFFW @APMotionPics @RelianceEnt” While Tabu is seen giving an intense look, Manoj is seen rushing down on the stairs. Meanwhile, backed by Abundantia and Neeraj Pandey in association with Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Manoj Bajpayee Productions the film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 6.

