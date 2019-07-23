The makers of the film upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F have raised excitement around the latest entrant in the star cast. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is slated to hit the screens on November 29, 2019.

The shooting for the upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F is in its full swing in London. While Saif and Alaia will portray a modern age father-daughter bond, it is yet to be seen who will play Saif’s love interest in the film. To raise curiosity around the same, the makers of the film shared a cryptic post a few hours ago that has posed a question mark in everyone’s minds.

In the photo that is now going viral on social media, the actor can be seen facing her back towards the camera at a railway station. A clapboard of the film has also been smartly inserted in the frame. The caption of the post reads guess the diva who joins Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F in Jawaani Jaaneman. In the comment section below the post, fans can be seen speculating the names of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Reports say that Kareena has joined the star cast of the film and will play Saif’s ex-wife in the film. Her role will be more like an extended cameo. However, Saif had earlier hinted that Tabu has agreed to be a part of the film and he is looking forward to it. Sacred Games 2 actor Kubbra Sait is also reportedly in the run for the role.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and bankrolled by Northern Lights Films, Black Knight Films and Pooja Entertainment, Jawaani Jaaneman marks the debut of Alaia F. She has been sharing a lot of photos from the sets of the film. Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to hit the silver screens on November 29, 2019.

