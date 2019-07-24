Tabu to work with Allu Arjun in AA19: Allu Arjun starrer will also feature Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj in lead roles and now Tabu too has joined the cast. The movie will release on Sakranti 2020.

Tabu to work with Allu Arjun in AA19: Allu Arjun’s next movie with director Trivikram Srinav is tentatively titled as AA19 is set to release on Sakranti 2020. This will mark as the third collaboration of Allu Arjun and director. The earlier two movies were- Julayi and S/o Satyamurthy.

The movie apart from Allu Arjun will also star Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj and Tanu in lead roles. To share Tabu joining the cast of AA19, makers released a BTS video where Tabu was seen reading script dressed in a saree. This is the first time Tabu will be working with director Trivikram Srinivas.

Tabu has worked in many Telugu films in the past and it includes Cooli no 1, Ninne Pelladata, Aavida Maa Aavide, Hu Tu Tu and many more. Tabu will be making her comeback into the Telugu industry after a gap of 2 years. She was last seen in Balakrishna Pandurangadu in 2008.

Check out the Behind the scenes video:

In an interview, Allu Arjun showered praises on Tabu and said that she is a brilliant and phenomenal actress and achiever whom I adore ad admired. The movie has been produced by Geetha Arta and Haarika and Haasin Creations will release on Sankranti 2020.

Tabu started her acting career back in 1982 with Bazaar and made her Tollywood debut in Coolie no 1 in 1991. Check out some of her videos here:

