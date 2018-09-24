Miss Universe finalist Tahan Lew Fatt has been taking over the Internet with her hotter than hell pictures. Big Brother star Lew is a bikini model and blogger. An inspiration for many out there, Fatt never misses a chance to woo her followers with her saucy pictures. Recently, the glamorous diva shared a spicy picture on her Instagram handle, which has been setting fire on social media.

It has not been long since the model shared the photo online and it already garnered over thousands of likes. On the other hand, the comment section of the post is flooded up with the compliments for the flawless diva. Well, it is just impossible to comprehend Fatt’s beauty because it is just we are feeling left out of words. If you don’t believe us then take a look at the picture:

Isn’t she looks just scintillating? And like her captions, the picture will definitely take away your Monday blues. We know there is nothing surprising about it but her entire Instagram profile is filled up with her remarkable and sexy pictures. Here’s some of our personal favourite:

