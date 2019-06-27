Kabir Khan's '83, based on the life of Kapil Dev, Former captain of the Indian cricket team will see Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar.

Tahir Raj Bhasin who was seen in movies like Manto and Force 2 will be seen playing the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the movie ’83. Sunil Gavaskar was one of the key players in the 1983 world cup, where Indian had won the cricket world cup for the first time. The biopic will be directed by Kabir Khan and has been titled ’83.

Although Tahir Raj Bhasin has never played cricket in his life, Kabir Khan had personally roped him in for his exceptional acting skills. The versatile actor is going an extra mile to make sure that he gives a convincing performance on the screen. Sunil Gavaskar is one of the best cricketers in the Indian history and he has his own flair, swag and he dominated the cricket field with pride.

Tahir Raj Bhasin feels responsible to give an authentic look of the character to the audience and therefore the actor has made it a point to train hard for the movie. The actor has been practising not only to play good cricket but train particularly to play in Gavaskar’s style.

The actor has promised to give his 200% for the film and filmmaker Kabir Khan has envisioned to show the underdog Indian cricket team’s miraculous world cup win in England in 1983.

Tahir Raj has also been spending time with Sunil Gavaskar and getting insights into the mind of the of a legend.

’83 is being directed by Kabir Khan and the movie will revolve around the life of Former captain of Indian Cricket team, Kapil Dev and the historic win of the Indian team in the 1983 world cup. The cast includes Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

