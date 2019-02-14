Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who has previously starred in films like Manto and Mardaani, has joined the star-cast of the upcoming film 83 starring Ranveer Singh. Based on 1983 historic world cup victory of the Indian cricket team, 83 is helmed by Kabir Khan. In the film, Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 10, 2010.

As Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh ‘s much-anticipated film Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt hits the theatrical screens today, his next film 83 is shaping up in all its glory. To raise excitement among the audience, the makers of the film have revealed that actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has joined the team and will be playing the role of Sunil Gavaskar. Before 83, Tahir has delivered impressive performances in films like Manto, Mardaani and Force 2.

Stree actor Pankaj Tripathi, YouTuber Sahil Khattar, Punjabi actor Ammy Virk, Tamil actor Jiiva, Chirag Patil have been announced as key supporting characters in the film. The actors will essay the role of manager Man Singh, Syed Kirmani, Balvinder Singh, Kris Srikkanth and Sandeep Patil respectively.

Helmed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan, 83 is being produced under than the banner of Reliance Entertainment. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on April 10, 2020. The rest of the star-cast of 83 is yet to be revealed.

Post 83, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht that is also slated for a release in 2020. Along with Ranveer, the film stars actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Speaking about Ranveer’s latest release Gully Boy, the film is loosely based on the lives of Mumbai-based rappers Divine and Naezy. Released today, the film has received an overwhelming reaction from film critics and Bollywood celebrities.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More