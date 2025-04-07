Home
Monday, April 7, 2025
  • Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me, I Still Got This’

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me, I Still Got This’

Tahira, the wife of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, was first diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer (ductal carcinoma in situ) in 2018.

Tahira Kashyap Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again On World Health Day, ‘Round 2 For Me, I Still Got This’


Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap, known for her courage and candour, has revealed that her breast cancer has relapsed, seven years after her initial diagnosis. In an emotional Instagram post shared on World Health Day, Tahira announced that she is facing the disease once again.

Tahira, the wife of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, was first diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer (ductal carcinoma in situ) in 2018. She underwent a mastectomy and bravely shared her journey, becoming a strong voice for cancer awareness in India.

On Monday, Tahira posted a note that read, “Seven year itch or the power of regular screening — it’s a perspective, I’d like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me… I still got this.”

 

In the caption, she wrote with her signature blend of humour and hope, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions… Because for one, it’s a better drink and two, you know you will give it your best once again.”

She ended her message with a powerful reminder, “Ironically or not, today is #WorldHealthDay. Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves. #Gratitude through and through.”

Fans and celebrities flooded Tahira’s post with love and strength. One user wrote, “You are a lioness and will report this victory too!” while another added, “Stay strong, you brave soul. You will do it again and win with flying colours.”

Always an Advocate

Over the years, Tahira has used her platform to spread awareness about early detection and the importance of regular screenings. Speaking to ANI earlier, she had emphasised, “Cancer is a journey that tests your strength, resilience, and faith. Early diagnosis and affordable treatment are key to survival… Let’s raise awareness about early breast cancer detection because together, we can beat cancer.”

On World Cancer Day in February, she shared powerful photos from her earlier battle, including a picture with a clean-shaven head from her chemotherapy sessions. In that post, she reflected, “Life is to celebrate. Gratitude all the way… Early breast cancer detection is curable, not just treatable.”

A Life Beyond the Diagnosis

Tahira is not only a survivor but also a storyteller. She made her directorial debut with ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’, a heartwarming film that celebrates womanhood across generations. The movie, starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher, and others, premiered on Prime Video in June 2024.

She and Ayushmann Khurrana are proud parents of two children, a son and a daughter. The couple has often shared glimpses of their supportive and love-filled partnership through social media and public appearances.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

