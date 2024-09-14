It's Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday, and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, made it extra special with an adorable message.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, Tahira shared a sweet birthday wish for her hubby alongside two pictures to mark the occasion. She also called Ayushmann her “favourite person” and expressed how blessed she feels.

In the first picture, the couple is seen enjoying a cosy moment from a recent celebration, with Ayushmann giving Tahira a kiss.

The second photo is a throwback from 2008, showing them both wearing glasses, smiling, and sharing another tender kiss. The nostalgic picture was taken when the couple bought their first home in Mumbai.

Along with the pictures, Tahira added an adorable caption that read, “About last night and many nights before and many to come! May our love, companionship and respect for each other keep growing. Happy birthday my favourite person, birthday aapka hug aur paari I am getting! So blessed.”

Ayushmann was clearly moved by his wife’s beautiful birthday message, as he responded with tear-eyed and heart emojis in the comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar’s new film ‘Daayra’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the coming months.

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)