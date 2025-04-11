Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse Situation

Tahira Kashyap, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, recently shared an inspiring photo of her clean-shaven head post-chemotherapy. Married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, the couple shares two children—a son and a daughter.

Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap recently revealed that her breast cancer has returned and shared a candid glimpse of her hospital experience. She posted on Instagram, recounting moments filled with unexpected humour, emotional Bollywood tunes, and a spirited 70-year-old patient. As she prepared for a scan, her doctor played Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho, prompting her to ask for a change in mood music. Later, during a corridor walk post-surgery, Tahira overheard a senior patient eagerly following celebrity gossip, only to see her briskly walking past moments later—reminding Tahira of the off-screen power of cinema and resilience. View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) Advertisement · Scroll to continue

SRK’s “Kal Ho Naa Ho” Plays at the Worst (or Best?) Time

On Friday, Tahira took to Instagram to share a moment that was both touching and unintentionally hilarious. Just as she prepared for scanning and imaging, her doctor tried to set a lighter mood with a musical touch—Shah Rukh Khan’s emotional anthem Kal Ho Naa Ho.

“As I entered the scanning and imaging area, the doc there perhaps in his attempt to make the mood lighter had his playlist on,” she wrote. But the timing was anything but comforting. “This was the song that was playing as I lay down ready to be taken inside! I gulped and said, ‘Sir I appreciate your gesture but pls isse toh band hi kardo!’”

Corridor Walks and Celebrity Gossip Races

Post-procedure, Tahira got back on her feet, literally, when her doctor asked her to take a few rounds of the hospital corridor. What she didn’t expect was an unexpected dose of entertainment, courtesy of another patient.

“Little did I know that I would be privy to other patients’ choice of consuming news,” she shared. With her room door ajar, a 70-year-old woman was fully invested in an actor’s love life and the reveal of a recent relationship.

Moments later, Tahira spotted the same woman stumbling out of her room—and speeding past her. “I can swear I heard her saying ‘Agar yeh itna dangal macha sakte hain toh main kyon nahi!’” Tahira wrote, laughing at the determination. “I always knew the power of cinema both on and off the screen!”

Ready to Fight, Round 2

Earlier, on April 7, Tahira revealed her cancer had returned. Choosing perspective over panic, she wrote: “Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening—I’d like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me… I still got this.”

Tahira, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, recently shared an inspiring photo of her clean-shaven head post-chemotherapy. Married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, the couple shares two children—a son and a daughter.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: ‘At Last’: SS Rajamouli Elated As RRR Featured In Oscars’ 100th Edition Stunt Category Reveal