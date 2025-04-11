Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse Situation

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse Situation

Tahira Kashyap, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, recently shared an inspiring photo of her clean-shaven head post-chemotherapy. Married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, the couple shares two children—a son and a daughter.

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse Situation

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse Situation


Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap recently revealed that her breast cancer has returned and shared a candid glimpse of her hospital experience. She posted on Instagram, recounting moments filled with unexpected humour, emotional Bollywood tunes, and a spirited 70-year-old patient. As she prepared for a scan, her doctor played Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho, prompting her to ask for a change in mood music. Later, during a corridor walk post-surgery, Tahira overheard a senior patient eagerly following celebrity gossip, only to see her briskly walking past moments later—reminding Tahira of the off-screen power of cinema and resilience.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

SRK’s “Kal Ho Naa Ho” Plays at the Worst (or Best?) Time

On Friday, Tahira took to Instagram to share a moment that was both touching and unintentionally hilarious. Just as she prepared for scanning and imaging, her doctor tried to set a lighter mood with a musical touch—Shah Rukh Khan’s emotional anthem Kal Ho Naa Ho.

“As I entered the scanning and imaging area, the doc there perhaps in his attempt to make the mood lighter had his playlist on,” she wrote. But the timing was anything but comforting. “This was the song that was playing as I lay down ready to be taken inside! I gulped and said, ‘Sir I appreciate your gesture but pls isse toh band hi kardo!’”

Corridor Walks and Celebrity Gossip Races

Post-procedure, Tahira got back on her feet, literally, when her doctor asked her to take a few rounds of the hospital corridor. What she didn’t expect was an unexpected dose of entertainment, courtesy of another patient.

“Little did I know that I would be privy to other patients’ choice of consuming news,” she shared. With her room door ajar, a 70-year-old woman was fully invested in an actor’s love life and the reveal of a recent relationship.

Moments later, Tahira spotted the same woman stumbling out of her room—and speeding past her. “I can swear I heard her saying ‘Agar yeh itna dangal macha sakte hain toh main kyon nahi!’” Tahira wrote, laughing at the determination. “I always knew the power of cinema both on and off the screen!”

Ready to Fight, Round 2

Earlier, on April 7, Tahira revealed her cancer had returned. Choosing perspective over panic, she wrote: “Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening—I’d like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me… I still got this.”

Tahira, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, recently shared an inspiring photo of her clean-shaven head post-chemotherapy. Married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, the couple shares two children—a son and a daughter.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: ‘At Last’: SS Rajamouli Elated As RRR Featured In Oscars’ 100th Edition Stunt Category Reveal

Filed under

SRK Tahira Kashyap

newsx

Xi Jinping And Lula Strengthen China-Brazil Ties, Eyeing Trump’s Trade Policies
Tahira Kashyap Shares Hos

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse...
newsx

US Man Accused Of Engaging In Sexual Activity With Dead Body On NYC Subway
newsx

Putin Labels Russia’s First Foreign Minister As “Foreign Agent”: His Scathing Response
newsx

“Hand in Glove” With China? Meta Whistleblower’s Explosive Claims About Mark Zuckerberg
newsx

India-US Relations: US Vice President JD Vance, NSA Michael Waltz Set For April 21 Visit
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Xi Jinping And Lula Strengthen China-Brazil Ties, Eyeing Trump’s Trade Policies

Xi Jinping And Lula Strengthen China-Brazil Ties, Eyeing Trump’s Trade Policies

US Man Accused Of Engaging In Sexual Activity With Dead Body On NYC Subway

US Man Accused Of Engaging In Sexual Activity With Dead Body On NYC Subway

Putin Labels Russia’s First Foreign Minister As “Foreign Agent”: His Scathing Response

Putin Labels Russia’s First Foreign Minister As “Foreign Agent”: His Scathing Response

“Hand in Glove” With China? Meta Whistleblower’s Explosive Claims About Mark Zuckerberg

“Hand in Glove” With China? Meta Whistleblower’s Explosive Claims About Mark Zuckerberg

India-US Relations: US Vice President JD Vance, NSA Michael Waltz Set For April 21 Visit

India-US Relations: US Vice President JD Vance, NSA Michael Waltz Set For April 21 Visit

Entertainment

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring Stunt Community

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong During Minecraft Movie

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry Styles And Justin Bieber

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry

‘Koi Bewakoof Hi Hoga’: Did Akshay Kumar Take A Dig At Jaya Bachchan For Mocking Toilet: Ek Prem Katha?

‘Koi Bewakoof Hi Hoga’: Did Akshay Kumar Take A Dig At Jaya Bachchan For Mocking

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide