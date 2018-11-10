Taimur Ali Khan's latest photo shared by one of his fan pages is cuteness overloaded! The little cupcake was probably half asleep when paparazzi clicked him and his sleepy face, sleepy eyes and messy hair look is making him look even more adorable! Dressed in a blue T-shirt, Taimur is getting in the car when the photo was clicked.

Taimur Ali Khan is the son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. His photos and videos make his fans go crazy around the world. He is perhaps one of the few star kids who has his own fan pages at such small age. Taimur will soon be celebrating his second birthday and fans cannot wait to see his photos and videos from his birthday party. His recent photos from his Diwali celebrations had taken over the Internet and now his latest sleepy look is being adored by one and all!

Taimur Ali Khan is a complete show stealer and has been stealing all limelight and attention ever since the little baby boy was born. His sparkling eyes and an adorable smile is to die for!

