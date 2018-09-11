Paparazzi's favourite, fans munchkin and the apple of the eye of parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan is once again here to lift up your mood with his priceless yet very confused expressions.

Not only baby Khan was captured in Paparazzi cameras, but Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Innaya was also not missed by photographers. The cousin brother-sister duo has recently kept social media storming with their Maldives vacation photos. Sometimes it was Innaya who was having beach time with her mother Soha or enjoying a sunset view while on the other side, it was Taimur who was going places after places with her mother Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The celebrity kid was recently spotted outside her aunt and Kareena’s elder sister Karisma Kapoor residence in Mumbai after the mother-son duo had returned from their Maldives vacation.

Taimur Ali Khan was sporting a blue shirt and cute three-fourths, holding a blue spoon and mommy Kareena Kapoor with a million-dollar smile on his face making way towards Karishma’s residence.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Kareena Kapoor in a recent talk show revealed that she was planning of having a second child after Taimur. However, nothing is sure at the moment but it’s going to be another exciting news if Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are planning to expand their family.

