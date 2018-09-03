Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little baby Taimur Ali Khan has always been the talk of the town ever since the little munchkin was born. His striking hazel eyes and charm make him one of the most adored star kids of all times and what we have always noticed is how his dressing sense matches that of his mommy Kareena who is known for setting fashion trends in Bollywood.
Bebo is one of the best fashion icons in Bollywood and her dressing and fashion style steals millions of hearts. However, the cutest part remains the fact that the adorable mother-son duo has always been impressing fans with their twinning attires and these photos of Kareena and Taimur together are proof that they always have been dressing fashionably and also twin on many occasions.
Let us have a look at all the adorable photos where their smile, eyes, and everything about the mom-son duo looks similar and adorable at the same time!
