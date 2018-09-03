Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little baby Taimur Ali Khan has always been the talk of the town ever since the little munchkin was born. His striking hazel eyes and charm make him one of the most adored star kids of all times and what we have always noticed is how his dressing sense matches that of his mommy Kareena who is known for setting fashion trends in Bollywood.

Bebo is one of the best fashion icons in Bollywood and her dressing and fashion style steals millions of hearts. However, the cutest part remains the fact that the adorable mother-son duo has always been impressing fans with their twinning attires and these photos of Kareena and Taimur together are proof that they always have been dressing fashionably and also twin on many occasions.

Let us have a look at all the adorable photos where their smile, eyes, and everything about the mom-son duo looks similar and adorable at the same time!

BUBBLE GUPPIE 💖😥😘 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Jun 8, 2018 at 11:01am PDT

A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Aug 31, 2018 at 8:01am PDT

👑💕 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Aug 30, 2018 at 7:53am PDT

Hi A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Aug 24, 2018 at 5:35am PDT

So adorable 😌💖 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Aug 18, 2018 at 5:50am PDT

Pukulu 🇮🇳❤️ A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Aug 15, 2018 at 11:12am PDT

🤤❤️ A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Aug 10, 2018 at 10:44am PDT

Happy baccha❤️😘😋 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Aug 5, 2018 at 7:24pm PDT

Pukuluuuuuuu ❤️😍 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Aug 4, 2018 at 8:30pm PDT

LADOOOOOO❤️😁 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Aug 2, 2018 at 10:27am PDT

Cutttttest baccha☺️😍❤️🤗🎈😘 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Jul 24, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

Smirk😂❤️😍☺️🌸🎈🤗 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Jul 24, 2018 at 6:22am PDT

