Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little cupcake Taimur Ali Khan celebrated the Dussehra festival with his friends at his play school and his photos from the special celebration have gone viral on the Internet. In the photos, which have taken social media by storm, we see the little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan dressed in an adorable purple and white kurta-pyjama as she poses for the camera and the little nawab is looking so adorable that one can fall in love with his charm again and again.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little cupcake Taimur Ali Khan celebrated the Dussehra festival with his friends at his play school and his photos from the special celebration have gone viral on the Internet. In the photos, which have taken social media by storm, we see the little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan dressed in an adorable purple and white kurta-pyjama as she poses for the camera and the little nawab is looking so adorable that one can fall in love with his charm again and again.

Taimur Ali Khan was also accompanied by his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and the little princess who is the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu looked adorable in a yellow and red lehenga-choli. Both cousins look adorably cute as they celebrate Dussehra in ethnic attires. The stunning photos were shared by Taimur Ali Khan’s fan pages and soon went viral on the Internet.

Taimur Ali Khan is the only star kid to have his own fan pages with millions of followers. He is one of the most charming star kids who gets clicked wherever he goes and always manages to steal the show with his charm.

His cute looks, adorable smile and eyes are to die for!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More