India is celebrating its 72nd Independence Day and the entire nation is in the spirit of patriotism. On this occasion, we hoist our prestigious national flag, remember our heroes as they helped us get free and celebrate the love for our motherland India. However, it is little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan who has made Independence Day even more special after a photo of the little nawab holding the national flag and celebrating Independence Day started surfacing on the Internet.

The photo, which was shared my Taimur Ali Khan’s different fan pages on Instagram, has gone viral on the Internet and fans can’t stop gushing over how Taimur Ali Khan is celebrating Independence Day in such a cute manner.

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi celebrates Independence Day 🇮🇳 A post shared by @ instantbollywood on Aug 15, 2018 at 12:08am PDT

Dressed in a multi-colour T-shirt and white pants, Taimur Ali Khan looks like a little yummy cupcake as she holds the national flag in his hands to celebrate Independence Day. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son and the little nawab of the Pataudi family, Taimur Ali Khan is paparazzi’s favourite and is one of the most adored star kids.

His photos and videos go viral in no time and he has already become a star at the age of 2. Taimur Ali Khan has adorable blue eyes which make you love him even more. His charm, the way he poses for the camera and the way he tries to talk to the paparazzi, everything is lovable about the baby boy.

Taimur Ali Khan’s grandmother Sharmila Tagore in a recent interview said that she feels that her grandson Taimur is more famous than her. Taimur Ali Khan is the first-star kid who has his own fan pages and now his latest photo in which he is seen celebrating Independence Day has taken social media by storm.

