Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little baby boy and the chote nawab of Pataudi, Taimur Ali Khan’s latest Instagram photo is a bundle of joy! The little munchkin is all over social media as his several fan pages with millions of followers keep sharing his adorable and charming photos and videos on photo-sharing app Instagram. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved star kids in the world and his massive stardom at the age of two is proof!

In the latest photo, we see little cupcake Taimur Ali Khan dressed in a blue check-shirt and his smile in the photo is to die for! Taimur Ali Khan’s charming blue eyes and a charming smile can put a smile on anyone’s face! Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most charming celebrity kids who has already become an Internet sensation at such a small age. His photos and videos go viral as paparazzi follow him everywhere he goes!

Taimur Ali Khan is loved by one and all! His is paparazzi favourite and gets captured where ever he goes. Taimur Ali Khan manages to steal the limelight and grabs all attention may it be an event or at his play school.

