The chote nawab of Pataudi, Taimur Ali Khan, who is the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan is one of the most adorable star kids. He is not even two years old and has already become a social media sensation. His photos and videos are just way too cute and since paparazzi follow him everywhere, we keep getting his latest photos and videos which go viral on social media sites like Instagram.

In the latest photo, we see Taimur Ali Khan is a grumpy mood as he steps out from a music shop. In the photo, we see Taimur Ali Khan in a white T-shirt with blue denim shorts but we are sad that he is looking a little cranky and grumpy in the latest photos which have taken over the Internet! However, his cute face has once again made our day as even a glimpse of Taimur Ali Khan is enough to make anyone’s day!

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved celeb kids who has also become a social media sensation. His grandmother Sharmila Tagore once said that according to her, Taimur Ali Khan is more popular than her. Here are some of his adorable photos and videos!

