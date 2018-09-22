Taimur Ali Khan photos: Bollywood's little prince Taimur Ali Khan is back to take over the social media with his cute antics and adorable expressions. To make everybody's weekend super-special, the little munchkin stepped out in a blue onesie and was spotted waving at the paparazzi. It was only yesterday that the social media sensation was spotted posing for the cameras with his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and dad Saif Ali Khan.

Taimur Ali Khan looks too cute to handle in his latest photos!

Taimur Ali Khan photos: When it comes to raising the cuteness metre on social media, trust no one but little prince Taimur Ali Khan. Whenever the blue-eyed boy steps out of his house, he manages to grab all the attention and make everyone admire his cute antics. Just like every time, this time was no different. To make everyone’s Saturday super special, little ball of energy Taimur Ali Khan was spotted waving at the paparazzi.

In the photos, the youngest member of the Pataudi family is spotted donning an uber-cute blue onesie paired with grey crocs. With this, his blue eyes, chocolaty face and little baby movements are only making the social media go over his cuteness.

Check out adorable photos of Taimur Ali Khan here:

On the occasion of his mother and Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor’s birthday, the social media sensation was spotted waving to the fans as well as the paparazzi with her as well as daddy Saif Ali Khan. In the photos surfacing on social media, Kareena was spotted wearing a black and white anarkali suit while Taimur was seen wearing a blue polo shirt with the Bermudas and blue shoes. Along with this, Saif Ali Khan was seen completing the family photo and donned a black shirt with green shorts.

Workwise, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, has been roped in for Karan Johar’s fil, Takht. In the film, she was seen sharing the screen space with actors like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Along with this, she will be seen in the film Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is all set to star in Season 2 of his hit Netflix show Sacred Games that also starred Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles.

Here are some other uber-cute photos of Taimur Ali Khan that made everyone go gaga over his cuteness:

