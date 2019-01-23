The next gen star Taimur Ali Khan recently stepped out with his parents and Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Walking alongside the duo, little Tim can be seen holding a ukelele in his hands and looks adorable. With his blue eyes, chubby cheeks and charming looks, the star kid has carved a space for himself in the hearts of millions of fans. Check out his latest photos here-

He might be just 2 years old but he is the heartbeat of the nation. He is none other than Taimur Ali Khan. Born to the royal couple of Bollywood-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur has emerged as a sensation on social media with his cute antics and adorable looks. Known to be the paparazzi’s favourite, the blue-eyed boy manages to bring a smile on everyone’s faces everytime he steps out and we ain’t complaining at all.

Recently, the star kid stepped out with his dad Saif and mom Kareena. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Taimur’s undivided attention and adoration for a Ukulele that he is holding in his tiny hands. Dressed in a white and blue printed t-shirt and denim shorts styled with blue sneakers, Taimur looks uber-cute as he walks alongside his parents.

Have a look at Taimur Ali Khan’s latest photos here –

Being the star that he already is, Taimur takes social media by storm everytime his new photo goes viral on the Internet. An evident example of Taimur’s massive fan following and craze among the fans is his countless fan pages that have emerged on social media that dedicatedly keep showering their love on Taimur.

While Taimur continues to be the apple of everyone’s eyes, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have effortlessly managed their personal life with their professional life. While Kareena has been roped in for upcoming films like Good News and Takht, Saif Ali Khan has started shooting for Season 2 of Sacred Games.

