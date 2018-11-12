The little nawab of Pataudi, the cute munchkin and the reason for millions of smiles, Taimur Ali Khan steals our hearts whenever his cute and adorable photos surface on social media. In the latest photo shared by one of Taimur's fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, the little cupcake is seen laughing, smiling, and is a perfectly good morning sunshine surprise for all his fans.

He has been making headlines ever since he came into this world

The little nawab of Pataudi, the cute munchkin and the reason for millions of smiles, Taimur Ali Khan steals our hearts whenever his cute and adorable photos surface on social media. In the latest photo shared by one of Taimur’s fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, the little cupcake is seen laughing, smiling, and is a perfectly good morning sunshine surprise for all his fans. Dressed in a yellow T-shirt and grey shorts, Taimur Ali Khan looks like a cute sunflower with a beautiful smile and adorable laughter.

His photos are so cute that one can just look at them for hours! Taimur Ali Khan’s cute photos and videos can change anyone’s mood and make them happy all thanks to those stunning blue eyes, innocent smile and adorable charm! Taimur Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, is hardly two years old but is already a social media sensation and is loved by paparazzi. In fact, he is paparazzi’s favourite.

He has been making headlines ever since he came into this world and now that he has his own fan pages with millions of followers, it surely makes Taimur a star already!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More