Taimur Ali Khan is back with his latest and adorable pictures. The celebrity kid of Bollywood was spotted wearing a GAP hoodie which resembles him to Shah Rukh Khan of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The little munchkin was spotted near his house with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and grandmother, Babita.

The star kid of Bollywood Taimur Ali Khan, who can melt anyone’s heart with his cute smile and adorable looks, is now following the steps of King Khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. The shutterbugs have captured Taimur Ali Khan wearing a GAP hoodie which gives us vibes of Shah Rukh Khan of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a superhit Bollywood blockbuster of 1990. The little munchkin was spotted near his house with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and grandmother, Babita. Tim has a huge fan following on the social media and netizens have been pouring in love in the comment section with lovely wishes, messages, and compliments.

It’s not the first time that Taimur’s photos have taken the internet by storm, earlier, Tim’s Batman look was lauded by thousands of his followers on the social media sites. It looks like Taimur is going to be the next megastar of the film industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More