Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan's little baby boy and the Prince of Pataudi, Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular celeb kid and his latest photo has taken social media by storm!

Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, who is not only the youngest member of the royal Pataudi family but is also a social media sensation as the little baby boy has millions of fans all around the world. He is an Internet star with already many fan pages and fan followers who keep sharing his photos so that fans know about his whereabouts.

Recently, Taimur Ali Khan was spotted chilling with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan and is looking adorable as always in a blue T-shirt with white shorts and his hairstyle is to die for! The little Prince of Pataudi was spotted at Natures Basket which is an ice creme parlour in Mumbai and looks like it was an ice cream day out for the little cupcake along with parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in a white top with blue ripped denim jeans and Saif Ali Khan has kept it casual in a blue casual tee with blue denim jeans.

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adored star kids who have a huge fan base on the Internet and social media platforms. He is paparazzi favourite and media follows him everywhere.

Taimur Ali Khan waves to the paparazzi and even interact with the media which is always standing outside his house in Mumbai.

Taimur Ali Khan’s photos and videos go viral on social media in no time and he is one of the most popular star kids.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App