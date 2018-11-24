The entire nation agrees that Taimur Ali Khan has become an Internet sensation! Paparazzi waits for a single glimpse of the little muffin. Taimur Ali Khan has become so used to the paps that he has started waving to the cameras and even says hi an bye and interacts with the media.

In the latest photos circulated by Taimur Ali Khan’s fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, the Chhote nawab of Pataudi is seen enjoying on his swing and playing with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan. In the photo, we see Taimur Ali Khan playing on his swing wearing a green T-shirt and grey shorts. We also see Saif Ali Khan is Kareena with him who are taking care of Tim! The photo is just too cute and would want to make you join the family!

Taimur Ali Khan is an adorable little munchkin and has a more adorable pet name—Tim. He is one of the most popular celeb kids and an Internet sensation!

