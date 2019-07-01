Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan's latest photos and videos from his play date with Kainaat have gone viral on social media, have a look!

Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan is having a gala time in London where he has been spending his summer holidays for some weeks now. Photos and videos from his London holiday have been doing rounds on social media and now his latest video in which the little Prince of Pataudi can be seen playing in the park with water guns and balloons with his friend Kainaat, the daughter of Rannvijay Singha.

In the video, we see both the adorable kids playing with water and have water guns and making bubbles and are totally enjoying a bright sunny day. While Taimur Ali Khan is looking like a little cupcake in a green T-shirt, Kainaat is looking adorable in a white floral frock with a white hairband.

They both are having an amazing time playing in the park and it looks like little Tim Tim is not missing mommy Kareena or daddy Saif at all. The Kapoor family——Saif, Bebo and Taimur have been in London for some time now. While Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy shooting for her upcoming movie Angrezi Medium in London, Saif is shooting for his forthcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman.

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adored celebrity kid who has already become a social media sensation. His photos and videos go viral on social media in no time and he has already become a star with many fan pages on social media platforms.

