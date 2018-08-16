Its Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan's birthday and all his fans and well-wishers are pouring in wishes for the Sacred Games actor on social media and now a photo which has gone viral on social media has grabbed all attention and that is all thanks to Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan.

Taimur Ali Khan looks amazingly cute in his daddy Saif Ali Khan’s arms as they get snapped on the streets of Mumbai. Taimur is looking like a million bucks in a white kurta-pyjama while Saif looks dapper in casual clothes with a bandana on his head.

Sucha laddoo 🍬💘 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Aug 15, 2018 at 6:23pm PDT

The photo has gone viral on social media as it was shared by Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan’s fan pages on the occasion of Saif Ali Khan’s birthday. Saif Ali Khan’s recent web-series Sacred Games which is streaming on Netflix has become a huge hit and his portrayal in Sacred Games as Sartaj Singh has been applauded by fans as well as critics.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adored and popular star kids who has his own fan pages just at the age of 2. Taimur Ali Khan is snapped wherever he goes and his photos and videos go viral in no time as soon as they start surfacing on social media. Taimur is looking like a little cupcake in daddy Saif Ali Khan’s arms in the photo which has taken social media by storm.

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most talented and versatile actors of Bollywood who has featured in a number of blockbuster films such as Kal Ho Na Ho, Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai, among many others.

