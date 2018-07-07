Taimur Ali Khan’s daddy Saif Ali Khan in a recent interview revealed that he is a gunda and that is why they have to be careful when he is playing with his friends and cousins. He also said that the little cupcake loves nature and likes watching the moon.

Paparazzi favourite, Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adored star kids. The little munchkin, who was in London for a vacation with his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is once again grabbing all attention after a new picture of the little nawab started doing rounds on social media and since he is a social media sensation, the photo has been breaking the Internet. In the viral photo, Taimur is spotted with a new friend at his new playschool in Mumbai.

Taimur is seen playing with his new girlfriend and looks like he has found a new best friend to play with! In the photo, Taimur is seen holding his new friend’s hand. Now isn’t that too cute?

May it be his photos from aunt Karisma Kapoor’s birthday bash in London or his day out with his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur manages to steal away all the limelight with his endless charm and cuteness. One of the most talked about celebrity kids, Taimur has been the hot topic ever since the baby boy came into this world.

Recently, a video of Taimur has gone viral on social media in which he was being dragged inside his new playschool by his nanny and mommy Kareena. However, seems like Taimur has now adjusted to his new school and has also made new buddies.

Taimur, who has been having a gala time with his family in London, is one newsmaker. Whatever he does becomes news all thanks to his adorable looks and striking blue eyes.

