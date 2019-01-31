Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan who is an Internet sensation was recently snapped with daddy Saif and they were both having a fun time. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adored star kids who is known for his cuteness.

Seems like little prince Taimur Ali Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan are in a playful mood today and their new photos on Instagram are proof! In the photo, we see Taimur and Saif having a gala time playing around. Saif is carrying Taimur in his arms and they both have adorable smiles on their faces. While Taimur Ali Khan looks adorable in a blue T-shirt and orange shorts, Saif Ali Khan looks dapper in a grey tee and green shorts.

Taimur Ali Khan and Saif were spotted by the paparazzi on Thursday morning in Mumbai. The photos of the two were shared on social media by several fan pages and the pictures are so adorable that they have taken social media by storm! Taimur Ali Khan is the son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The little nawab of Pataudi turned 2 years old on December 20 last year and is one of the most loved star kids in the country.

His photos and videos keep circulating on social media and Taimur Ali Khan is the cutest celebrity kid who has his own fan pages at such small age. Taimur Ali Khan’s pet name is Tim.

The paparazzi and media follow Tim everywhere and the way he interacts with the paparazzi is way too cute! The little munchkin loves animals and loves enjoys a horse ride as well.

Taimur Ali Khan is also a very naughty kid, according to mommy Kareena.

