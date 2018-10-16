Little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan is as always hogging headlines for his cute photos. This time too, Taimur is all set to steal a million hearts with his gym routine. Yes! Heading to the gym with daddy Saif, Taimur is looking too cute to be real. Here's proof:

After turning Batman, now Taimur Ali Khan is gearing up to sway everyone with his fit body. The little cupcake was recently spotted hitting the gym with his Saif Ali Khan looking absolutely adorable. Donning a cute tee, the Starkid can be seen introducing himself to the gym equipment. Any photo of Taimur is enough to make anyone smile. A photo of Saif Ali Khan posing with a fan in gym got viral because of the Taimur factor. The way this cute heart is gazing at his daddy will melt your hearts too.

The bundle of Joy, Taimur is the best thing on social media today which will fill you with smiles all over. From engaging the paparazzi with cute waving to spending time with cousin Inaya, the happy kid take the internet by storm with every appearance. In a hectic mid-week, this photo is all you need to relieve your stress. Have a look:

Taimur Ali Khan is the best gyming partner for his father Saif Ali Khan. Daddy Saif takes his munchkin along to many places and Taimur manages to capture all the attention.

Taimur can be seen waving the cameras with all his heart and no doubt he has all the star kid qualities. Little Taimur is called Tim at his house and this was revealed by daddy Saif in an interview. Now, when the paparazzi called him by his nickname, the little super-hero entertained all the warm welcome by waving them in a super-cute manner.

