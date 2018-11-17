As the next gen star Sara Ali Khan gears to make her big Bollywood debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the star has revealed the nickname Taimur Ali Khan has for her. Before this, Sara Ali Khan was seen tying a rakhi on Taimur's hand on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan earlier this year. Kedarnath is slated to hit the screens on December 7.

The next-gen star Sara Ali Khan is making all the right buzz before she makes her big Bollywood debut in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Be it her acting skills or stunning promotional looks, the diva is shining through as the most promising newcomer of 2018. In a recent interaction with an entertainment portal, Sara opened up about her little brother and social media sensation Taimur Ali Khan and revealed the nickname he has for her.

Speaking about the same, Sara stated that while Taimur addresses his mother Kareena as amma, his father Saif as Abba and Sara’s brother Ibrahim as bhai, he calls her ‘gol’ whenever he meets her. On being quipped about Kareena, Sara stated that despite being so professional, Kareena strikes a perfect balance at home. She is there for Taimur as well as Saif and Sara finds really beautiful.

When Sara was asked about Kareena during the trailer launch of Kedarnath, she stated that the actor is extremely professional and she would like to learn that from her. She added she would really like to imbibe her professionalism.

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and bankrolled by RSVP movies, Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan is an inter-religious love story based against the background of devastating floods in Uttarakhand. The film is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on December 7.

Post Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh.

