Little Pataudi Taimur Ali Khan has yet again taken the internet by a storm with his extra dose of cuteness. Looking adorable as ever, our little munchkin was caught enjoying the first sports day of his life. Taimur not just participated in the competition but also won the first gold medal of his life. The little shining star of Pataudi family surely made his mommy proud as she could not stop herself from continuously cheering for him.

Bollywood’s little cuteheart Taimur Ali Khan has become the most popular kid of the industry whose smile creates a buzz every time. The charming face of Chote Nawab is enough to bring a smile on any one’s face. Not just the paparazzi but also the audience go crazy over one glimpse of Taimur. From his cute waving to his cranky face, we have experienced it all. But this time, he was captured in a very special moment of his life.

Baby Taimur bagged a gold medal in the annual sports day and won a million hearts at once. He was seen crying, grumping and even cheerfully playing in the ground but the audience loved to see all the moods of him. Mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen cheering her son throughout the day and seemed really happy and overwhelmed as he received the gold medal.

The starlet knows how to grab eye-balls from such a tender age itself. The ultimate cuteness and innocence on his face melt tons of hearts at once. This time too, the munchkin looked extremely adorable as he held the pompon and played along. While Taimur became the star of the daylighting up everyone’s mood, Kareena was also caught posing with other mothers on the stage. The little Pataudi was seen wearing a yellow Jersey for the function while Kareena was all decked in a green jersey.

