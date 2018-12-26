After celebrating his 2nd birthday in South Africa, little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is off to London with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan for New Years. We must say that Tim has a very happening life as after spending his birthday in South Africa, the little baby boy is now heading to London for his 2nd birthday.

Taimur Ali Khan along with parents Saif and Kareena was spotted at the airport

Dressed in an adorable blue sweater and white lowers with black shoes, Taimur Ali Khan looks adorable as he poses for the camera. Although Taimur looks a little sleepy in the photos, his adorable eyes are to die for! His mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan looks sexy in a white sweater with a black leather jacket and blue lowers with black boots. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, looked dapper in a blue shirt with a dark blue waist court.

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most famous celebrity kids and paparazzi is mad about him. Taimur Ali Khan gets clicked wherever he goes and has his own fan pages on social media.

