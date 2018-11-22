Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little son Taimur Ali Khan's popularity is growing with each passing day. May it be his outings with parents, his playtime or at any park, paparazzi follow Taimur everywhere and therefore his fan following is also growing with the same.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little son Taimur Ali Khan’s popularity is growing with each passing day. May it be his outings with parents, his playtime or at any park, paparazzi follow Taimur everywhere and therefore his fan following is also growing with the same. Taimur, who is hardly two years old has a number of fan pages on social media sites such as Twitter and Instagram and they are flooded with his adorable photos.

In the latest photo shared by one of his fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, Taimur Ali Khan looks like a cup of vanilla ice-cream as he poses for the camera. Dressed in a green T-shirt with white stripes, Taimur Ali Khan looks adorable as he smiles at the camera. His photo has taken over the Internet and is being shared by all his fans on social media and Taimur Ali Khan has now become a social media sensation.

The youngest member of the Pataud family as well as the Kapoor family, Taimur Ali Khan grabs all eyeballs all thanks to his cuteness and charm. He has become an Internet sensation and has a crazy fan following and hence the cameras follow him everywhere he goes.

