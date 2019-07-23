Taimur Ali Khan hanging out with cousin Inaaya Naumi Khan at a farm is the cutest thing on Internet today: Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have given a new photo to the Internet be obsessed about, Scroll down to see the photo.

Taimur Ali Khan hanging out with cousin Inaaya Naumi Khan at a farm is the cutest thing on Internet today: Taimur Ali Khan and his cute cousin Inaaya Naumi Khan need no introduction as almost the entire country is obsessed with them. Recently, the little duo was seen hanging at a family farm together and their visit has all the Internet’s attention. Just a few hours ago, Soha Ali Khan posted a new picture on Instagram in which Tim and Immi were seen having some fun with their little pet pony. The two seem too intrigued to even notice that they are being captured. While little munchkin Tim is hanging on the fences while Inaaya is peacefully gazing at the pony.

A few days back, Kunal Kemmu had also posted a picture of the two siblings looking super cute together. In the picture, the little ones were seen walking while holding hands. The picture did win a lot of hearts and was just too adorable. Here’s take a look at the adorable pictures of the two cuties that will definitely make your day.

Undoubtedly, Taimur and Innaya have a massive fan following on social media. The two star kids have become popular more than some Bollywood stars and people just love gushing over their beautiful pictures and interesting videos. Here is an assortment of pictures that will definitely make your Tuesday better.

