Taimur Ali Khan’s charm never fails to impress us. May it be his outing with his parents or his playschool time, one glimpse of Taimur seems to make our day. His adorable looks and charming eyes make us want more of his pictures. Lately, Taimur was spotted with his cousin Inaaya, aunt Soha and uncle Kunal Khemu by the pool side. He was having a gala time with his cousin as he was beating this heat and enjoying his summer holidays with his family.

However, his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan are not in Mumbai as they are busy with their hectic schedules, therefore Taimur was seen spending time with his relatives. In the viral pictures, Soha Ali Khan is seen drying her babydoll Inaaya while Taimur is in his nanny’s arms. Looks like both the kids had a great pool time with Kunal Khemu. Both Taimur and Inaaya have become internet sensations because of their cuteness and adorable eyes.

Talking about the relationship between the two adorable cousins—Taimur and Inaaya, Soha said, “Taimur is at an age where he wants to explore everything. He is now able to hold things, his grip is getting stronger. He is also into snatching things and throwing them away. Inaaya is too small now and so we are constantly scared to have them too close to each other. Especially Bhai (Saif) gets really worried whenever Taimur tries to get closer to where Inaaya is.”

Soha recently said that it doesn’t bother her when Inaaya is compared to Taimur. “You know, I am someone who has lived in the public eye. Comparison is something that people love to do. I was compared to my mother, my brother to our father and me to my brother. Now, Taimur to Inaaya. People enjoy it. I come across Instagram posts of Inaaya and Taimur picture together and they ask ‘which baby is cuter?’ It is ridiculous but people comment too. This is human nature. You just have to laugh at it as much as you can,”

