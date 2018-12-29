Taimur Ali Khan Instagram photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan's cute little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan's photographs on the social media is always considered as the favourite past time. Fans also can't get enough of his cute clicks. This time, the photographs are surfacing from the Swiss Alps. Socialite Natasha Poonawala has shared various pictures from Switzerland on her official Instagram handle.

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the celeb kids in Bollywood who has hardly been unnoticed by the paparazzi’s attention. Be it an outing or vacation trips, his presence has always made the shutterbugs to click his photographs. Like always, this time too, his several photographs from Switzerland vacations are surfacing on the social media which is merely an addition to the album of his cute pictures.

These photographs have been shared by socialite Natasha Poonawala on his Instagram handle. In the caption, Natasha mentioned that sledging with the little ones. That is their winter wonderland. In the photographs, little munchkin can be seen accompanying mother Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Natasha’s family.

In the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, all foursome along with the tiny tots look beautiful together as they pose for the cameras. Taimur can be seen twinning with his father Saif Ali Khan in black jacket. While Kareena Kapoor looks gorgeous as ever in yellow jacket and white denim.

The family is holidaying in Swiss Alps. If we go by these pictures, no doubt, the family is making the most out of their leisure time. A day before it, another picture was doing the rounds on the social media from Gstaad. In a sun-kissed photograph, the Pataudi family posed together for cameras.

