Taimur Ali Khan Instagram photos: The little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is the most loved celeb kid on Instagram. The paparazzi leaves no stone unturned to click his photos. Every precious moments have been captured by the shutterbugs. This time too, it is no different. The photographs are simply a pleasant sight to behold.

Taimur Ali Khan is the favourite celeb kid of the paparazzi. They have hardly missed any opportunity to click his photographs. Be it with her mother or father, the shutterbugs have hardly missed his moments all thanks to his adorable smile and charming looks. This time too, when he steps out with Kareena Kapoor, he makes sure to give another reason his fans to go aww. In the latest photographs, Taimur Ali Khan looks super adorable, the sugar scoop’s expressions are filled with innocence and joy.

The little munchkin’s in the photograph is simply a sight to behold as he laughs wholeheartedly. Dressed in sky blue sweat-shirt and denim, he looks super cute. As we can’t get enough of his cute looks, this photograph is merely an addition to his long list of admiring photos. Kareena Kapoor, as usual, looks pretty in denim and blue top.

The tiny tot has hardly missed any chance to impress his fans with his cute antics. We have compiled his other photographs too which are unmissable. Recently, wrapped in his father Saif Ali Khan’s arms, Taimur looks super adorable as he comes out of his house for a morning walk.

Taimur is all set to celebrate his birthday this month. Spilling the beans on Taimur’s birthday, a report stated that the guest list consisted of his own friends in school now, many other pals from the film fraternity like AbRam (Shah Rukh Khan’s son), Laksshya (Tusshar Kapoor’s son), Aaradhya (Abhishek-Aishwarya Bachchan’s daughter), etc. Earlier this month, Saif and Kareena hosted a little pre-birthday for their little one.

