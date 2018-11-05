Taimur Ali Khan's playdates with Soha Ali Khan's adorable kid Innaya Naumi Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor's Laksshya Kapoor is quite common in Bollywood. Every now and then, his photographs take the Internet by storm. Now, Kareena's little munchkin can be seen enjoying his playdate with ace filmmaker Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi. The 43-year-old director has shared photographs on his Instagram for all his fans.

Kareena Kapoor’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is the cutest celeb kid of the tinsel town and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. On Sunday, November 5, 2018, when the ace filmmaker Karan Johar shared adorable photographs of his kids Yash and Roohi and Taimur Ali, he made Sunday even more special. He captioned the photographs with hearts emoticons. In the photographs, Kareena’s little snowball Taimur Ali Khan can be seen enjoying his playdate with Yash and Roohi.

Dressed in his red shirt and denim, Taimur as usual, looks super cute. Yash and Roohi also equally look charming together. Soon after his post, the comment section was bombarded with the compliments. Till now this photograph has received 252,420 likes. These photographs are a pleasant sight to look at.

There are also various other photographs that are surfacing on social media. In one of these photographs, Taimur can be seen taking a ride in his toy car with Yash and Roohi. Undoubtedly, Taimur continues to win the hearts on the Internet.

This is not the first time that Taimur Ali Khan has gone for a playdate. A few days back, he spent his day with popular MTV host Ranvijay’s daughter Kainaat. Various photographs started surfacing on the Internet as soon as he reached Rannvijay’s residence. The paparazzi caught his glimpses and captured every cute moment.

Talking about the parenting, Karan recently revealed in an interview that his mother and him take care the parenting. His mother plays the role of mother and an obsessive grandparent to the children. She also handles the nursery round the clock like nanny amazingly

