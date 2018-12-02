A latest photograph of Taimur Ali Khan is surfacing on the social media on Sunday, November 2, 2019. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared the photograph in which his nanny can be seen holding Saifeena's sugar scoop in her arms.

Taimur Ali Khan’s adorable photographs have always taken the social media by storm. This time too, it is no different. A photograph has surfaced on the social media on Sunday, November 2, 2019, in which his nanny can be seen holding Saifeena’s sugar scoop in her arms. This photograph has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. In the photographs, he can be seen wearing white T-shirt with denim shorts and Nike blue shoes. The curious expressions on Taimur’s face has made the photograph even more charming. But what caught our attention is cute little munchkin’s T-shirt front design. It reads as ‘Í love Sydney’. We wonder the reason behind for loving Australia’s capital.

Like always, this time too, this photograph has taken the Internet by storm. Soon after the post shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram. Within one hour, the photograph has received 7, 665 likes and fans just can’t get enough of the loveliness of the photographs.

We must say this photograph has surely made his fans’days. This is not the first time that Taimur’s photographs have taken the Internet by storm.

Kareena Kapoor’ doting son is quite favourite among the paparazzi and popular among the social media fans. There are several other photographs that can make you go aww.

Kareena Kapoor has always been opened about Taimur with media. In an interview to a leading daily, Kareena Kapoor said that she would never pressurise his son about his future career choices. she further said that in her family also, it was upto her decision to choose the acting career.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More