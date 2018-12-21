Taimur Ali Khan is the favourite kid of paparazzi and the shutterbugs have hardly missed his clicks. Therefore, fans just can't get enough of his lovely photographs on social media. Recently, the little munchkin turned two and the family took him to South Africa to celebrate his birthday. Several photographs are surfacing on social media.

Taimur Ali Khan is the cutest celebrity kid and all thanks to his super cute looks. The little munchkin’s photographs on social media have always won the hearts of millions on the Internet. This time too, it is no different. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a photograph on his Instagram handle where he can be seen twinning with his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan in sunglasses. Apparently, this photograph has been clicked during his birthday celebration in Cape Town. The photograph is simply a feast to the eyes for every fan as the mother-son duo can be seen happily pose together.

Taimur can be seen in his red shirt with white glares. While Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen in white shirt with mustard sunglasses. Recently, Taimur turned two and the family flew off to South Africa to celebrate the snowball’s birthday. Several photographs have already taken the Internet by storm. This is one of the photos which have added more delight to the album of Tim.

Check out more photographs from the fun-filled vacation.

These are not the only photographs which have gone viral on social media. From spotting on the Mumbai streets with father Saif Ali Khan or a simple outing with his nanny, every photograph of ball of cuteness is a pleasant sight to look at.

