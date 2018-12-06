Taimur Ali Khan Instagram photos: Taimur Ali Khan is the most loved celeb kid on the social media. The paparazzi has hardly escaped any opportunity to click the pictures of the cute little munchkin. Sharing the photographs on Thursday, December 5, 2018, the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has made all Taimur Ali's fans' days. In the photographs, Taimur 's dad Saif Ali Khan can be seen holding him in his arms adorably.

Taimur Ali Khan Instagram photos: Little munchkin looks at cow with curiosity, see photos

Taimur Ali Khan Instagram photos: Taimur Ali Khan is the most favourite celeb kid of the paparazzi and all thanks to his adorable personality. His photographs on social media have always been a pleasant sight for every fan. This time too, it is no different. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared photographs on his official handle on Thursday, December 5, 2018, and they are too cute to miss on the Internet today. In the photographs, Taimur ‘s dad Saif Ali Khan can be seen holding him in his arms. But what is grabbing our more attention is the curious look on the little muchkin’s face while looking at a cow.

Apparently, several cows gathered outside his residence, and if we go, by the photograph, it seems he has never seen an animal. Dressed in his yellow tee and denim, Taimur looks super cute. Saif Ali Khan can be seen in his usual kurta pyjama.

This is not the first time that sugar scoop’s photographs have been shared on Instagram. Saifeena’s Taimur has become a sensation on social media. There are several other photographs shared on Instagram. We simply can’t stop gushing over these photographs.

Recently, Sharmila Tagore said that she is not keen on the attention that Taimur gets from the paparazzi from early childhood. As per sources, normally, Sharmilaji is the most non-interfering mother. But with two-year-old Taimur she feels some measures should be taken to provide the child a normal life.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More