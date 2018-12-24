Paparazzi favourite Taimur Ali Khan just turned 2 and all eyes were on his photos from the 2nd birthday. The little munchkin celebrated his birthday with his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in South Africa and the photos had taken social media by storm.

Paparazzi favourite Taimur Ali Khan just turned 2 and all eyes were on his photos from the 2nd birthday. The little munchkin celebrated his birthday with his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in South Africa and the photos had taken social media by storm. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids who has become an Internet sensation at such a young age. Previously, after a few photos and videos of the little baby boy in which he was seen amused after seeing a cat and a cow started surfacing on social media, a new video of the little munchkin started doing rounds on social media in which he is seen trying to play with a dog.

This clearly means that Taimur Ali Khan aka Tim is an animal lover as we have seen him getting amused and wanting to play with a cat, dog, cow, and many others. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the cutest kids and everyone in the country is mad about him. His photos and videos are everyday shared by his several fan pages on different social media platforms and they go viral in no time! Taimur Ali Khan has now become a social media sensation.

His daddy Saif Ali Khan has time and again said that Tim is a very naughty kid.

