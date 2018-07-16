Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, who was in London along with his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan where he was enjoying a summer vacation, has finally returned home with his family. The family was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. Taimur looked like an adorable cupcake in a blue and white attire with white shoes. His stylish mom Kareena Kapoor Khan kept it casual in a grey sweatshirt and black lowers. Kareena was holding the little nawab in her arms and he looked absolutely adorable as he looked at the cameras.

Pictures and videos of Taimur from his holiday in London have taken social media by storm

Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, who was in London along with his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan where he was enjoying a summer vacation, has finally returned home with his family. The family was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. Taimur looked like an adorable cupcake in a blue and white attire with white shoes. His stylish mom Kareena Kapoor Khan kept it casual in a grey sweatshirt and black lowers. Kareena was holding the little nawab in her arms and he looked absolutely adorable as he looked at the cameras.

Taimur is undoubtedly paparazzi’s favourite and has become a social media sensation all thanks to his unbeatable charm and adorable striking blue eyes. The cupcake has been grabbing all headlines ever since he came into this world.

Not only this, his grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore in a recent interview said that she feels that Taimur Ali Khan is much more famous than her.

Pictures and videos of Taimur from his holiday in London have taken social media by storm in these recent weeks and his fan pages kept sharing his photos and videos on Instagram to give all updates about the little star kids which is loved by one and all.

Taimur stole the show when he attended the birthday picnic of his aunt Karisma Kapoor in London. May it be his outings with MTV Roadies fame Ranvijay Singha’s daughter Kainaat or his garden picnics in London; social media was flooded with his pictures from his amazing vacation in London.

According to his daddy Saif Ali Khan, Taimur is a very busy kid and has a huge social life. He also revealed that Taimur loves playing outside in the nature and also loves to watch the moon. His latest pictures from the Mumbai airport have been breaking the Internet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More